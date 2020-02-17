TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.90.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott dropped their price target on shares of TapImmune from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of TapImmune from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of TapImmune from to and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TapImmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

TapImmune stock opened at $2.73 on Monday. TapImmune has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $9.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.97.

TapImmune Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

