TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development of innovative peptide and nucleic acid-based immunotherapeutic vaccines for the treatment and eradication of cancer, including metastatic cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of MultiTAA T Cell Therapy, TPIV200 and TPIV100/110 which are in clinical stage. Marker Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as TapImmune Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

MRKR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of TapImmune from to and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott decreased their price objective on shares of TapImmune from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of TapImmune from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.51.

NASDAQ MRKR opened at $2.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average of $3.97. TapImmune has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $9.17.

TapImmune Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

