Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Stock Position Increased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 585,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of Tata Motors worth $7,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTM. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Tata Motors by 28.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Tata Motors by 85.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tata Motors by 44.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 53,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 16,392 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the third quarter worth $2,315,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tata Motors by 303.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. 5.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTM stock opened at $11.71 on Monday. Tata Motors Limited has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.70.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group raised Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. CLSA raised Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Nomura raised Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

