Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TECD. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Tech Data to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tech Data from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Tech Data from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Tech Data currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECD opened at $144.05 on Thursday. Tech Data has a 12 month low of $80.20 and a 12 month high of $151.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.01 and its 200 day moving average is $121.91.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. Tech Data’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tech Data will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tech Data by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 433,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,153,000 after acquiring an additional 96,590 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Tech Data by 1,017.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 391,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,269,000 after acquiring an additional 356,787 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Tech Data during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,438,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tech Data by 180.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 328,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,237,000 after purchasing an additional 211,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tech Data during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,779,000.

Tech Data Company Profile

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

