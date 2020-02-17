Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $550.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 31.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TSLA. Morgan Stanley cut Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Tesla from $455.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $800.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $567.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.98. Tesla has a 52-week low of $176.99 and a 52-week high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Jurvetson sold 17,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.44, for a total transaction of $5,725,614.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,617,259.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total value of $76,141.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,504,522.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,523 shares of company stock worth $7,372,344. 24.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Tesla by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,035,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Tesla by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 922 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

