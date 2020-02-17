The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts forecast that The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) will report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Rubicon Project’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.14. The Rubicon Project reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 366.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Rubicon Project will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Rubicon Project.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RUBI shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of The Rubicon Project in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of The Rubicon Project from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens started coverage on shares of The Rubicon Project in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Rubicon Project from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Rubicon Project from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Rubicon Project currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

In other news, General Counsel Eve Filip sold 3,801 shares of The Rubicon Project stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $31,738.35. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 118,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,270.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Addante sold 25,000 shares of The Rubicon Project stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $259,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,184,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,310,269.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,018 shares of company stock valued at $709,050 in the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUBI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Rubicon Project by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,344,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,914,000 after buying an additional 365,671 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of The Rubicon Project by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 7,379 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project in the 3rd quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Rubicon Project stock opened at $10.87 on Monday. The Rubicon Project has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $10.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.04.

About The Rubicon Project

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

