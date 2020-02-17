ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) Short Interest Down 6.8% in January

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,100 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the January 15th total of 118,100 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NASDAQ:THMO opened at $5.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.65. ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $7.00.

Get ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . alerts:

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on THMO shares. ValuEngine downgraded ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 183,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.44% of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc .

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for cell-based therapies in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development and Device. It offers AutoXpress System, an automated system for the isolation, collection and storage of hematopoietic stem cell concentrates derived from cord blood and peripheral blood; Point-of CareXpress System for the rapid, automated processing of autologous peripheral blood or bone marrow aspirate derived stem cells; CAR-TXpress System that addresses the critical unmet need for chemistry, manufacturing and controls improvement of the emerging CAR-T therapies for cancer patients; BioArchive Cryopreservation System, an automated, robotic, liquid nitrogen controlled-rate-freezing and cryogenic storage system for stem cell samples and clinical products; and manual disposables.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.