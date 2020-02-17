ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €15.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TKA. Morgan Stanley set a €12.20 ($14.19) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Independent Research set a €12.30 ($14.30) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.95 ($17.38) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating and set a target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ThyssenKrupp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €12.38 ($14.40).

Shares of FRA:TKA opened at €11.19 ($13.01) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €11.91. ThyssenKrupp has a one year low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a one year high of €27.01 ($31.41).

ThyssenKrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

