TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the January 15th total of 2,930,000 shares. Currently, 9.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 523,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TPIC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from to and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.89.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $24.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.23. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $15.34 and a fifty-two week high of $32.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.