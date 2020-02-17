Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Short Interest Update

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 68,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Transcat by 1,477.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 366,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after buying an additional 343,259 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Transcat by 12.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 298,719 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after buying an additional 32,636 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Transcat by 510.1% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 163,646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after buying an additional 136,821 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Transcat by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 131,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Transcat by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,955 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 15,828 shares during the period. 67.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRNS shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Transcat in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised Transcat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sidoti started coverage on Transcat in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Dougherty & Co boosted their target price on Transcat from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

Shares of Transcat stock opened at $32.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.73 and its 200-day moving average is $28.40. Transcat has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $34.18.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $43.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Transcat will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

