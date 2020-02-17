TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) – SunTrust Banks cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for TreeHouse Foods in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

THS has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. William Blair upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Sunday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.59.

Shares of THS stock opened at $45.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.47 and a 200-day moving average of $51.00. TreeHouse Foods has a one year low of $43.93 and a one year high of $67.88.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS.

In related news, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $314,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,076 shares in the company, valued at $5,356,722.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.