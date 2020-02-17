Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) and First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Head-To-Head Analysis

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) and Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) are both companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bancorp 0 0 4 0 3.00 Tristate Capital 0 2 5 0 2.71

First Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.69%. Tristate Capital has a consensus price target of $26.20, suggesting a potential upside of 13.62%. Given First Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Bancorp is more favorable than Tristate Capital.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancorp N/A N/A N/A $3.10 11.89 Tristate Capital N/A N/A N/A $1.92 12.01

First Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tristate Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Tristate Capital N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.3% of First Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.5% of Tristate Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of First Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Tristate Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tristate Capital beats First Bancorp on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans for a range of consumer and commercial purposes comprising loans for business, real estate, personal, home improvement, and automobiles, as well as residential mortgages and SBA loans. In addition, it provides credit and debit cards, letters of credit, and safe deposit box rental services, as well as electronic funds transfer services consisting of wire transfers; and Internet and mobile banking, cash management, bank-by-phone services, and remote deposit capture services. Further, the company offers investment and insurance products, such as mutual funds, annuities, long-term care insurance, life insurance, and company retirement plans, as well as property and casualty insurance products; and financial planning services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 101 branches, including 95 branches in North Carolina and 6 branches in South Carolina. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina.

About Tristate Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services. It also provides loans that are secured by cash, marketable securities, cash value life insurance, residential property, or other financial assets, as well as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, personal loans, asset-based loans, acquisition financing, and letters of credit. In addition, the company offers liquidity and treasury management services, such as online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity, wire and ACH, foreign exchange, and controlled disbursement services; and equity and fixed income advisory and sub-advisory services to third party mutual funds and series trust mutual funds, as well as separately managed accounts primarily comprising ultra-high-net-worth and institutional clients that include corporations, ERISA plans, Taft-Hartley funds, municipalities, endowments, and foundations. Further, it provides cash management services; and capital market services, which comprise interest rate swaps and investment management products, as well as engages in wholesaling and marketing the investment products and services. The company offers its products and services through its main office located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as well as through its four additional representative offices in Cleveland, Ohio; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Edison, New Jersey; and New York, New York. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

