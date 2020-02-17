Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) Short Interest Down 7.3% in January

Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the January 15th total of 3,680,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 192,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $32.15 on Monday. Trustmark has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $36.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.51 and a 200-day moving average of $34.07.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,502,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,344,000 after buying an additional 122,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 996,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,390,000 after buying an additional 54,005 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the third quarter valued at $29,454,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Trustmark by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 730,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,221,000 after purchasing an additional 47,937 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Trustmark by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 534,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRMK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Trustmark from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

