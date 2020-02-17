Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the January 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 29.9 days. Approximately 19.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

TCX opened at $57.03 on Monday. Tucows has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $90.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.07 and a 200 day moving average of $56.38.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tucows will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TCX. ValuEngine upgraded Tucows from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub lowered Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tucows from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

In related news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $92,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 555,161 shares in the company, valued at $34,303,398.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Tucows in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tucows by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tucows during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Tucows by 24.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tucows during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

