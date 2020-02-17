UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for BAE Systems (LON:BA)

BAE Systems (LON:BA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BA. DZ Bank boosted their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BAE Systems to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 655 ($8.62) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of BAE Systems to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 615 ($8.09) to GBX 670 ($8.81) in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.81) price objective (down from GBX 685 ($9.01)) on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 680.27 ($8.95).

BA stock opened at GBX 643.20 ($8.46) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 619.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 575.30. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 655.80 ($8.63). The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

