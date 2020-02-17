UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.22 Per Share

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of UDR in a research note issued on Thursday, February 13th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.24. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for UDR’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $302.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UDR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UDR in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup upgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

NYSE UDR opened at $50.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.52 and its 200 day moving average is $47.77. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.3425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%.

In other news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $467,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,085,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 19.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

