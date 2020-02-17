Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.25.

VREX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Varex Imaging in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub cut Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 9,896 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 346,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,324,000 after buying an additional 33,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after buying an additional 129,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging stock opened at $25.89 on Monday. Varex Imaging has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.17.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

