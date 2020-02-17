Vereit (NYSE:VER) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vereit (NYSE:VER) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VEREIT, Inc. is a real estate operating company. The Company owns and manages a diversified portfolio of retail, restaurant, office and industrial real estate assets. VEREIT, Inc., formerly known as American Realty Capital Properties Inc., is based in Phoenix, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on VER. ValuEngine lowered Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered Vereit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Vereit in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vereit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.06.

Shares of VER stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average of $9.58. Vereit has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $10.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VER. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vereit during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vereit during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vereit during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Vereit by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vereit during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

