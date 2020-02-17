Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vericel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Vericel from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Vericel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Vericel presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.78.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel stock opened at $19.07 on Thursday. Vericel has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.98.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter worth about $8,326,000. Broadfin Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 620,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,791,000 after acquiring an additional 383,149 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 173.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 335,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after acquiring an additional 213,000 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter worth about $3,395,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 898,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,637,000 after acquiring an additional 171,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.