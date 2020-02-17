VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vestas Wind Systems A/S is engaged in development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind technology that uses the energy of the wind to generate electricity. It provides wind turbines and wind power systems. The company engages in wind project planning, procurement, construction, operation, power plant optimization and maintenance services. Vestas Wind Systems A/S is headquartered in Randers, Denmark. “

Get VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR alerts:

VWDRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank raised VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWDRY opened at $33.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.48. VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $23.99 and a fifty-two week high of $35.57.

About VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (VWDRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.