Vishay Precision Group Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:VPG)

Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Vishay Precision Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 13th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vishay Precision Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

VPG opened at $33.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.80. Vishay Precision Group has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $41.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 78.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

