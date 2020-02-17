Warburg Research Reiterates €24.50 Price Target for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA)

Warburg Research set a €24.50 ($28.49) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Nord/LB set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Independent Research set a €26.50 ($30.81) price target on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €26.67 ($31.01).

Shares of HHFA opened at €22.76 ($26.47) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €23.18 and its 200-day moving average price is €23.25. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik has a 52 week low of €18.41 ($21.41) and a 52 week high of €25.38 ($29.51). The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.85.

About Hamburger Hafen und Logistik

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany. It operates through Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate segments. The company operates three terminals in Hamburg, and also a terminal in Odessa, Ukraine. It also offers intermodal services that connect ports on the North and Baltic seas with the Central and Eastern Europe hinterland; provides port and consultancy services; and builds and manages real estate properties.

