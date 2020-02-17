Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) & PARINGA RESOURC/S (NYSE:PNRL) Head to Head Analysis

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) and PARINGA RESOURC/S (NASDAQ:PNRL) are both companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Warrior Met Coal and PARINGA RESOURC/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Warrior Met Coal N/A N/A N/A $8.67 2.37 PARINGA RESOURC/S N/A N/A N/A ($0.03) -48.00

PARINGA RESOURC/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Warrior Met Coal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Warrior Met Coal and PARINGA RESOURC/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Warrior Met Coal 0 3 4 0 2.57 PARINGA RESOURC/S 0 0 2 0 3.00

Warrior Met Coal presently has a consensus target price of $32.83, suggesting a potential upside of 59.85%. PARINGA RESOURC/S has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 872.22%. Given PARINGA RESOURC/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PARINGA RESOURC/S is more favorable than Warrior Met Coal.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of PARINGA RESOURC/S shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Warrior Met Coal shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Warrior Met Coal and PARINGA RESOURC/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Warrior Met Coal N/A N/A N/A PARINGA RESOURC/S N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Warrior Met Coal beats PARINGA RESOURC/S on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, Alabama.

About PARINGA RESOURC/S

Paringa Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. The company holds an interest in the Buck Creek Mine Complex located in the Illinois coal basin. As of June 30, 2018, it owned 40,751 gross acres of coal leases in Kentucky, the United States. Paringa Resources Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Rumsey, Kentucky.

