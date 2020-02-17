Watsco Inc Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.42 Per Share (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Watsco in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the construction company will earn $2.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.37. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WSO. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $172.32 on Monday. Watsco has a 12-month low of $136.45 and a 12-month high of $183.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.52 and a 200 day moving average of $171.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 2,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

