Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) Stock Position Reduced by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 17.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 14,616 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,023,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 11.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,205,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 14.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares in the last quarter. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock opened at $10.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.13. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $10.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

In other news, CFO Lisa Meyer sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $30,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,307 shares in the company, valued at $106,368.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

