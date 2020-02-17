Westhaven Ventures Inc (CVE:WHN) Director Purchases C$23,430.00 in Stock

Westhaven Ventures Inc (CVE:WHN) Director David Grenville Thomas bought 35,500 shares of Westhaven Ventures stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.66 per share, with a total value of C$23,430.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,563,470 shares in the company, valued at C$6,971,890.20.

WHN stock opened at C$0.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.30 million and a PE ratio of -19.41. Westhaven Ventures Inc has a twelve month low of C$0.51 and a twelve month high of C$1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.90.

About Westhaven Ventures

Westhaven Ventures Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Shovelnose gold property covering an area of 18,768 hectares located to the city of Merritt, British Columbia; the Prospect Valley gold property covering an area of 10,871 hectares located to the west of Merritt, British Columbia; and the Skoonka Creek property covering an area of 2,783 hectares situated in Lytton, British Columbia.

