Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.88.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WPM. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. TheStreet upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Sunday, February 9th.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $29.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.80. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $30.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $223.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.