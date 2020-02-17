William Blair Comments on Redfin Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Redfin in a research note issued on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. William Blair also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Redfin’s revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Redfin from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Redfin to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Redfin stock opened at $31.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.75. Redfin has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $31.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,001,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 464.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,952,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,594 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 396.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,705,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,077 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 824.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,191,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,424,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,112,000 after acquiring an additional 660,713 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Redfin news, insider Adam Wiener sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $697,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 182,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,869.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $115,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 71,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,010.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,000 shares of company stock worth $2,920,100. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

