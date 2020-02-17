Wirecard (ETR:WDI) PT Set at €136.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €136.00 ($158.14) price objective on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WDI. Barclays set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($267.44) price objective on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €270.00 ($313.95) price objective on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. HSBC set a €190.00 ($220.93) price objective on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €181.00 ($210.46).

Shares of WDI opened at €138.90 ($161.51) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64. Wirecard has a 1 year low of €93.12 ($108.28) and a 1 year high of €162.30 ($188.72). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €125.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is €129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

About Wirecard

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

