Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Position Cut by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,192 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Worthington Industries worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 693.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 26,214 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $520,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 83,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 27,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Worthington Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,299,000. 46.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WOR. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Worthington Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Worthington Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $37.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.99. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.18 and a 1 year high of $44.69.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $827.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.60 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

In other news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $353,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,538.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

