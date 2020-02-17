Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,955 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XYL. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Xylem by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 376.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 32,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 25,385 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Xylem news, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $379,717.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,024.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $375,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,260.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,692 shares of company stock worth $1,170,638. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:XYL opened at $88.14 on Monday. Xylem Inc has a one year low of $72.87 and a one year high of $89.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.77.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.27.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

