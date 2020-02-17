Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $677.90 Million

Equities analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will post $677.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $670.70 million to $682.50 million. AptarGroup reported sales of $685.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full year sales of $2.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AptarGroup.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $116.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.66. AptarGroup has a 1 year low of $99.21 and a 1 year high of $126.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 36.00%.

In related news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 2,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $256,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $2,216,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,830.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,898 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 247.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 101,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,742,000 after acquiring an additional 72,317 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,900,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,782,000 after acquiring an additional 578,200 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $1,320,000. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 221,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,603,000 after acquiring an additional 11,301 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

