Zacks: Analysts Expect Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Analysts expect that Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) will report $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Qualys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.61. Qualys reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

QLYS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub raised Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Qualys from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.69.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $92.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.11. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $72.76 and a fifty-two week high of $95.99.

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $38,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,904,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total value of $84,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,796,551.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,321,457. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Qualys in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Qualys in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Qualys by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Qualys by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

