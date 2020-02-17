Zacks: Analysts Set $82.00 Target Price for Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)

Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.67 (Hold) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cantel Medical’s rating score has improved by 11% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $82.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cantel Medical an industry rank of 105 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMD shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cantel Medical from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

NYSE:CMD opened at $67.59 on Monday. Cantel Medical has a 12-month low of $59.94 and a 12-month high of $93.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.50.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $257.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Cantel Medical will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is a positive change from Cantel Medical’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; infectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets, transport systems, and mobile medical carts; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

