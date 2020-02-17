Zacks: Brokerages Expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Brokerages predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) will announce $1.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12 billion. Church & Dwight posted sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full-year sales of $4.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $4.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $4.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHD shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup raised Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.80.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,623.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,334,537.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,214.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,719,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,701,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,283 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,427,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,035 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 176.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,699,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,380,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,116,000 after acquiring an additional 928,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $76.43 on Monday. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $64.19 and a 12 month high of $80.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

