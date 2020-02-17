Zacks: Brokerages Set $50.00 Target Price for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) has received an average broker rating score of 3.25 (Hold) from the four analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $50.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Mercury General an industry rank of 96 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

MCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Mercury General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

NYSE:MCY opened at $51.80 on Monday. Mercury General has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.40.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.63 million. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mercury General will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mercury General in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Mercury General in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mercury General by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Mercury General in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mercury General in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

