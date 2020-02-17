Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) to Hold

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EchoStar is a global provider of satellite service operations, video delivery services, broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services for home and small office customers. They also deliver innovative network technologies, managed services, and various communications solutions for aeronautical, enterprise and government customers. “

SATS has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Echostar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub lowered Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Echostar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

NASDAQ:SATS opened at $40.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.84. Echostar has a 52-week low of $28.49 and a 52-week high of $45.15.

In other news, insider Pradman P. Kaul sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $55,838.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SATS. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Echostar by 3,330.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 789 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Echostar in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Echostar in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Echostar in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Echostar by 89.5% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. 46.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

