Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) to Hold

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NMI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance in the United States. NMI Holdings, Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NMI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $36.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Compass Point lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of NMI in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on NMI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of NMI in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.81.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $29.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.33. NMI has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $35.79.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.11 million. Research analysts forecast that NMI will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other NMI news, Director Michael J. Embler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $333,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Scheid sold 27,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $828,767.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,122.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,371 shares of company stock worth $7,381,063. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in NMI by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in NMI by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in NMI by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NMI by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NMI by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

