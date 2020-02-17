Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) to Hold

SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells filters and filtration equipment. The company operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. Automatic Control Equipment segment manufactures and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves and actuators. Others segment includes the commercial warehousing business. SMC Corp. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

SMCAY has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SMC CORP JAPAN/S from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut SMC CORP JAPAN/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of SMCAY stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.63. SMC CORP JAPAN/S has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $24.98.

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubing, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

