Zalando (ETR:ZAL) Hits New 52-Week High at $48.40

Zalando SE (ETR:ZAL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €48.40 ($56.28) and last traded at €48.35 ($56.22), with a volume of 54898 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €47.88 ($55.67).

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion and a PE ratio of 175.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €45.55 and its 200-day moving average price is €42.70.

About Zalando (ETR:ZAL)

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

