Zillow Group (ZG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Zillow Group to post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $51.68 on Monday. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.12 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.08.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Zillow Group to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.18.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

