Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Zosano Pharma from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Zosano Pharma to $16.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.06.

Shares of NASDAQ ZSAN opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.83. Zosano Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $6.65.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zosano Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Zosano Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zosano Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Zosano Pharma by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 33,057 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Zosano Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.25% of the company’s stock.

About Zosano Pharma

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

