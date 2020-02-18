-$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) to announce ($0.32) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Krystal Biotech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.35). Krystal Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will report full year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.18). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($1.61). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Krystal Biotech.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KRYS shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Krystal Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

KRYS opened at $64.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -54.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 54.87, a quick ratio of 54.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Krystal Biotech has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.16.

In other Krystal Biotech news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 9,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $563,486.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,994,089 shares in the company, valued at $123,314,463.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 194.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,197,000 after purchasing an additional 308,298 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech in the third quarter worth $7,732,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 314.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 280,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,540,000 after purchasing an additional 212,981 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech in the third quarter worth $6,916,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 40.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 496,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,009,000 after purchasing an additional 143,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

