1,170 Shares in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Acquired by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG bought a new position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,321,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,979,000 after purchasing an additional 58,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,536,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,695,000 after purchasing an additional 26,074 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 472,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,085,000 after purchasing an additional 13,929 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,487,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 1,570.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,647,000 after purchasing an additional 134,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $338.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. G.Research raised shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Gabelli raised shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair raised shares of W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.82.

W W Grainger stock opened at $307.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.71. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.13. W W Grainger Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.09 and a fifty-two week high of $346.60.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 18.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 33.31%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

