12,969 Shares in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 38.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,515,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,589,000 after purchasing an additional 418,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,764,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,259,000 after purchasing an additional 270,668 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $2,215,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 67.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 305,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 122,535 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,311,000 after purchasing an additional 86,889 shares during the period. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Empire State Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of ESRT opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. Empire State Realty Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.91.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

