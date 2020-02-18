13,425 Shares in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,481,000 after acquiring an additional 320,334 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 457,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,054,000 after acquiring an additional 17,465 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 392,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 1,022.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 282,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 257,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 269,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 31,627 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UE opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $15.96 and a one year high of $21.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a current ratio of 7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.26). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $95.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.02 million. Equities analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

