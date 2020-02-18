$214.13 Million in Sales Expected for Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) to post sales of $214.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $214.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $214.00 million. Silicon Laboratories posted sales of $188.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full-year sales of $907.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $900.00 million to $916.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $978.74 million, with estimates ranging from $958.00 million to $989.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.05). Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $219.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLAB. TheStreet raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

In related news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 433,447 shares in the company, valued at $52,013,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sandeep P. Kumar sold 5,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $621,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,382,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,060,000 after purchasing an additional 95,417 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 13.3% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 745,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,029,000 after purchasing an additional 87,338 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 688,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,704,000 after purchasing an additional 47,627 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 566,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $104.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.85. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $77.08 and a one year high of $122.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.10, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.51.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

