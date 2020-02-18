$719.37 Million in Sales Expected for Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) will post $719.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Pentair’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $711.10 million and the highest is $724.80 million. Pentair reported sales of $688.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year sales of $3.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pentair.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $755.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 target price on Pentair and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $44.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.31. Pentair has a 52-week low of $34.50 and a 52-week high of $47.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.93%.

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 6,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $270,510.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,569.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Pentair by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,536,000 after purchasing an additional 59,818 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Pentair by 397.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 125,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 100,062 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pentair by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Pentair by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 14,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pentair (PNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.