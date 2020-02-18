7,435 Shares in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 474,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,527,000 after purchasing an additional 53,724 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1,098.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 23,610 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 99.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.60.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 1,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $55,774.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,216,251.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 7,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $402,307.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,776,657.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,855 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,568 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIV opened at $54.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 1-year low of $47.55 and a 1-year high of $55.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.33.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 51.85%. The business had revenue of $230.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.60%.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

