858 Shares in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12,360.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,598,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,807,000 after buying an additional 2,577,860 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,413,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,382 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,813 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,919,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2,394.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,015,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,283,000 after acquiring an additional 974,600 shares in the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $126.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $311.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $97.75 and a 1-year high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,757. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

